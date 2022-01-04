US schools delay openings as Omicron rages; New York City hits 33% COVID-19 positivity rate

Thousands of US schools delayed this week's scheduled return to classrooms following the holiday break or switched to remote learning as the Omicron variant of the coronavirus pushed COVID-19 cases to record levels.

In other school districts, officials pressed on with plans to reopen, including in hard-hit New York City, where one of every three COVID-19 tests over the last week was positive for the virus, according to city data released on Monday (Jan 3).

Nationwide, the country is averaging 18 per cent of tests coming back positive, according to the Mayo Clinic.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who took office over the weekend, vowed to keep the nation's largest school system open despite the surging virus.

The city's positivity rate was less than 3 per cent a month ago, and rising infections have hampered the transit system, closed Broadway shows and forced businesses to delay office returns.

"We want to be extremely clear: The safest place for our children is in a school building," Adams said during a visit to an elementary school in the Bronx. Only one public school, PS 58 in Brooklyn, was closed on Monday due to lack of staff, a spokesperson for the city's education department said.

The speed of Omicron's spread has created a broadening sense of chaos in the first few days of 2022. The number of new COVID-19 cases has doubled in the last seven days to a record average of 418,000 a day, according to a Reuters tally.

Cities including Milwaukee, Cleveland and Detroit either implemented online instruction or cancelled school altogether this week for tens of thousands of students, citing both staff shortages and Omicron concerns.

In New Jersey, which has seen some of the highest case rates in recent weeks, most urban school districts have implemented virtual classes to start the new year, including Newark, the state's biggest city.