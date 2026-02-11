US to scrap legal cornerstone of climate regulations this week

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump is set this week to scrap a landmark scientific finding that greenhouse gases jeopardise public health by driving climate change - the bedrock of US regulations to curb planet-warming pollution.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) last summer proposed reversing the so-called "endangerment finding" of 2009, in the administration's latest boost to the fossil fuel industry.

"On Thursday, President Trump will be joined by (EPA) Administrator Lee Zeldin to formalise the rescission of the 2009 Obama-era endangerment finding," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told a news briefing Tuesday.

"This will be the largest deregulatory action in American history, and it will save the American people US$1.3 trillion in crushing regulation."

The finding under then-President Barack Obama concluded that six greenhouse gases - including carbon dioxide and methane - endanger public health and welfare by driving climate change.

That determination flowed from a 2007 Supreme Court decision, Massachusetts v EPA, which ruled that greenhouse gases qualify as pollutants under the Clean Air Act and directed the EPA to determine whether they pose a danger to public health and welfare.

While it initially applied only to a section of the Clean Air Act governing vehicle emissions, it was later incorporated into other regulations.

As a result, repealing the determination would immediately be accompanied by revoking the requirement for federal greenhouse gas emissions standards for automobiles.

The revocation is also set to place a broader suite of climate regulations at legal risk, including limits on carbon dioxide from power plants and methane from oil and gas operations.

"This action is unlawful, ignores basic science, and denies reality," said Democratic governors Gavin Newsom of California, a likely presidential candidate, and Tony Evers of Wisconsin in a joint statement.

"We know greenhouse gases cause climate change and endanger our communities and our health - and we will not stop fighting to protect the American people from pollution."