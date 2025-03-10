Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

US Secret Service shoots armed man near White House
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

World

US Secret Service shoots armed man near White House

US Secret Service shoots armed man near White House

US Secret Service Police stand guard outside the White House in Washington, US, Jan 28, 2023. (PHOTO: REUTERS/Tasos Katopodis)

10 Mar 2025 12:52AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON: US Secret Service agents shot an armed man near the White House during the night, an agency spokesman said early Sunday (Mar 9), while President Donald Trump was spending the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

The man had been hospitalized and his condition was "unknown," the spokesman said in a statement that did not specify whether the White House or Trump may have been the intended target.

No injuries to Secret Service agents were reported, according to the statement posted by spokesman Anthony Guglielmi on social media platform X.

Related:

The agents had been warned by local police of a "suicidal" man traveling to Washington from Indiana and around midnight found his parked vehicle near 17th and F Streets, the statement said - very near the White House.

They then spotted an individual nearby who matched the description they had been given, the statement said.

"As officers approached, the individual brandished a firearm and an armed confrontation ensued, during which shots were fired by our personnel," the statement said. 

"The suspect was transported to an area hospital and his condition is unknown," it said, adding that Washington police were investigating.

Source: AFP/fs

Related Topics

United States
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement