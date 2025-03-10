US Secret Service shoots armed man near White House

WASHINGTON: US Secret Service agents shot an armed man near the White House during the night, an agency spokesman said early Sunday (Mar 9), while President Donald Trump was spending the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

The man had been hospitalized and his condition was "unknown," the spokesman said in a statement that did not specify whether the White House or Trump may have been the intended target.

No injuries to Secret Service agents were reported, according to the statement posted by spokesman Anthony Guglielmi on social media platform X.