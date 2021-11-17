US secures GSK-Vir COVID-19 antibody therapy doses worth US$1 billion

The United States has signed contracts worth about US$1 billion for doses of the antibody-based COVID-19 treatment from Britain's GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and US-based Vir Biotechnology, as countries seek to secure promising options beyond vaccines.

The drugmakers said on Wednesday (Nov 17) the US orders bring the total number of doses to be supplied to more than 750,000 globally, without specifying how many doses of the treatment, sotrovimab, the US government had signed up for.

However, other public deals for the drug include 10,000 doses for Canada and up to 220,000 doses for the European Union. Values of those orders have not been disclosed.

US deliveries of the treatment, branded Xevudy, are expected by Dec 17 and the government will also have an option to buy more doses through March 2022, GSK and Vir said in their joint statement.

While vaccines remain at the heart of the long-term fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, treatments including game-changing antiviral pills from Merck and Pfizer, offer options to contain infections and save lives.

Pfizer said on Tuesday it was seeking US authorisation of its experimental antiviral COVID-19 pill that cut the chance of hospitalization or death for adults at risk of severe disease by 89 per cent in a clinical trial.

GSK-Vir's sotrovimab has shown to reduce that risk by 79 per cent in trials.