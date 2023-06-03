US seeks to mend strained Saudi ties with second high-level trip

WASHINGTON: With two high-level visits in less than a month, the United States is hoping to steady ties with Saudi Arabia after several years of disagreement and deepening mistrust.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will arrive for meetings with officials of the world's largest oil exporter next week, the State Department said, following a May 7 visit by White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan.

Although no breakthroughs are expected, analysts said that the aims of the trip include to regain some sway with Riyadh over oil prices, to fend off Chinese and Russian influence, and to nurture hopes for an eventual Saudi-Israeli normalisation.

In a brief statement, the State Department said that Blinken would visit from Tuesday to Thursday to discuss economic and security cooperation as well as for a US-Gulf Cooperation Council meeting and a conference on combating Islamic State militants.

He will contend with a US-Saudi relationship battered by disputes over Iran and journalist Jamal Khashoggi's murder and weakened by the fading of an oil-for-security bargain that has united the allies for decades.

President Joe Biden got off to a rocky start with Riyadh after saying in 2019 that he would treat it like "the pariah that they are" and, soon after taking office in 2021, releasing a US intelligence assessment that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved the operation to capture or kill Khashoggi.

Saudi Arabia has denied involvement by the crown prince.

Despite a visit by Biden to Saudi Arabia in July 2022 that was intended to improve ties, Riyadh angered Washington just three months later when the OPEC+ group, which includes Russia, cut oil production ahead of US midterm elections in which gas prices were an issue.

The difficulties predate the Biden administration.

Saudi leaders were unhappy about the US negotiation of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, which Gulf nations believed left them vulnerable to the possibility that Tehran would eventually acquire nuclear arms. Iran denies any such ambition.

And while then US president Donald Trump abandoned the pact in 2018, Riyadh was angry at his failure to retaliate against Iran after a 2019 drone and missile attack on Saudi Arabia's Abqaiq and Khurais oil facilities.

Washington and Riyadh blamed the attacks on Tehran, which denied responsibility.

"(The Saudis) wanted to see rubble bounce in Tehran after Abqaiq," said David Des Roches of the US National Defense University, saying Riyadh had expected Trump to respond by ordering airstrikes.

Saudi authorities did not respond to a request for comment. The State Department did not make an official available to discuss the issues.