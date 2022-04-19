Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

US seeks to seize superyacht in Fiji from suspected Russian owner
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

US seeks to seize superyacht in Fiji from suspected Russian owner

US seeks to seize superyacht in Fiji from suspected Russian owner

FILE PHOTO: Dagestani born tycoon Suleiman Kerimov watches a soccer match between Anzhi and CSKA in Makhachkala December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Rasulov/ NewsTeam

19 Apr 2022 11:19AM (Updated: 19 Apr 2022 11:19AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SYDNEY: The United States is seeking to seize a superyacht suspected of belonging to a Russian oligarch that is docked in the Pacific island nation of Fiji, a restraining order filed on Tuesday (Apr 19) by Fiji's director of public prosecutions showed.

The luxury vessel the Amadea is widely believed to be owned by Russian oligarch Suleiman Kerimov, sanctioned by the United States and European Union.

The vessel arrived in Fiji a week ago after leaving Mexico 18 days earlier and crossing the Pacific. Police are investigating.

Authorities in various countries have seized luxury vessels and villas owned by Russian billionaires in response to sanctions imposed on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, which Russia calls a special military operation.

Fiji's director of public prosecutions, Christopher Pryde, filed an application to the High Court seeking to prevent the Amadea from leaving Fiji.

The application requested "the motor yacht Amadea be restrained from leaving Fijian waters until the finalisation of an application to register a warrant to seize the property and ... that a US warrant to seize the Amadea be registered".

The US embassy did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but last week said "the United States is committed to finding and seizing the assets of the oligarchs who have supported the Russian Federation's brutal, unprovoked war of choice against Ukraine".

The court has not heard the application.

A superyacht agent in Fiji acting for the Amadea told Reuters last week the vessel's lawyers were contesting that Suleiman was the owner.

Registration records viewed by Reuters show the yacht is registered to a company in the Cayman Islands.

Kerimov was sanctioned by the United States in 2018 and 2014 in response to Russia's actions in Syria and Ukraine.

Related:

Source: Reuters/vc

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us