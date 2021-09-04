US seen funding humanitarian aid for Afghanistan, but not its goverment

"Republicans would absolutely not support giving money to the Taliban," the Republican aide said, saying they do not want to provide any money until Americans and Afghans who worked with the United States can leave Afghanistan.

While aides said there was an understanding that agencies such as the World Food Program and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees would need funds, the Republican said lawmakers would want strict conditions on how it is spent.

"There needs to be a distinct look at what this is going to look like and how this is going to flow," he said.

For fiscal 2022 starting Oct 1, Congress set aside US$136.45 million in the Economic Support Fund, which the Democratic aide said was the source for underwriting Afghan government salaries, and US$52.03 million for Afghan humanitarian aid, according to the US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction.

The aides all but ruled out contributing to the salaries of Afghan civil servants who, working under a Taliban-led government, might oversee such basic services as running schools, health clinics and hospitals.

"I find it hard to imagine that happening, in part because how would we know that the funds weren't ending up in the wrong hands?" said the senior Senate Democratic aide.

The aide said Congress might appropriate as much as the US$144 million to US$279 million it has set aside annually in the last decade for Afghan humanitarian needs, depending on what UN agencies and others determine is required.

The State Department did not immediately reply to a request for comment on whether it would request additional funds for Afghanistan.

Taliban sources said the group's co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar would lead a new government set to be announced soon. Its first task may be to stave off the collapse of an economy grappling with drought and the ravages of a 20-year war.

Taliban fighters entered Kabul on Aug 15. A massive US airlift brought out about 124,000 Americans, other foreigners and Afghans at risk from the militant group's takeover.