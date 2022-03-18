Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

US sees anecdotal signs of flagging Russian morale: US defence official
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

US sees anecdotal signs of flagging Russian morale: US defence official

US sees anecdotal signs of flagging Russian morale: US defence official

A man gestures outside of a school damaged by shelling, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Mar 16, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Oleksandr Lapshyn)

18 Mar 2022 05:32AM (Updated: 18 Mar 2022 05:33AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON: The United States has anecdotal signs of flagging Russian troop morale in some units in Ukraine as the war enters its fourth week, a senior US defence official said on Thursday (Mar 17), speaking on condition of anonymity.

"We certainly have picked up anecdotal indications that morale is not high in some units," the official told reporters, also using the word "flagging" to describe it, without citing evidence. Reuters could not independently confirm the account.

"Some of that is, we believe, a function of poor leadership, lack of information that the troops are getting about their mission and objectives, and I think disillusionment from being resisted (by Ukrainians) as fiercely as they have been," the official said.

Source: Reuters/ec

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us