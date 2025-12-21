US seizes another oil tanker off Venezuelan coast

TRUMP CALLS FOR "COMPLETE BLOCKADE"

Trump on Tuesday said he was ordering "a total and complete blockade of all sanctioned oil tankers going into, and out of, Venezuela".

In the days since US forces seized a sanctioned oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela last week, there has been an effective embargo in place, with loaded vessels carrying millions of barrels of oil staying in Venezuelan waters rather than risk seizure.

Since the first seizure, Venezuelan crude exports have fallen sharply.

While many vessels picking up oil in Venezuela are under sanctions, others transporting the country's oil and crude from Iran and Russia have not been sanctioned, and some companies, particularly the US' Chevron, transport ‌Venezuelan oil in their own authorized ships.

China is the biggest buyer of Venezuelan crude, which accounts for roughly 4 per cent of its imports, with shipments in December on track to average more than 600,000 barrels per day, analysts have said.

For now, the oil market is well supplied and there are millions of barrels ‍of oil ‌on tankers off the coast of China waiting to offload. If the embargo stays in place for some time, then the loss of nearly a million barrels a day of crude supply is likely to push oil prices higher.

Since the US imposed energy sanctions on Venezuela in 2019, traders and refiners buying Venezuelan oil have resorted to a "shadow fleet" of tankers that disguise their location and to vessels sanctioned for transporting Iranian or Russian oil.

The dark or shadow fleet is considered exposed to possible punitive measures from the US, shipping analysts have said.

Centuries, which loaded in Venezuela under the false name "Crag" and is part of the dark fleet, was carrying some 1.8 million barrels of Venezuelan Merey crude oil bound for ‌China, according to internal documents from state oil company PDVSA, the oil's seller.

The vessel departed Venezuelan waters on Wednesday after being briefly escorted by the Venezuelan navy, according to company sources and satellite images obtained by TankerTrackers.com.

The crude was bought by Satau Tijana Oil Trading, one of many intermediaries involved in PDVSA's sales to Chinese independent refiners, the documents showed.

As of this week, of more than 70 oil tankers in Venezuelan waters that are part of the shadow fleet, around 38 are under sanctions by the US Treasury, according to data from TankerTrackers.com. Of those, at least 15 are loaded with crude and fuel, it added.

Trump's pressure campaign on Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro has included a ramped-up military presence in the region and more than two dozen military strikes on vessels in the Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea near Venezuela, which have killed at least 100 people.

Trump has also said that US land strikes on the South American country will soon start.

Maduro has alleged that the US military build-up is aimed at overthrowing him and gaining control of his country's oil ‌resources, which are the world's largest crude reserves.