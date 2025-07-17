US senators approve US$9 billion of Elon Musk's federal cuts

WASHINGTON: The US Senate approved early on Thursday (Jul 17) a package of spending cuts proposed by President Donald Trump that would cancel more than US$9 billion in funding for foreign aid programmes and public broadcasting.

The upper chamber of Congress green-lit the measure in what was seen as the first test of how easily lawmakers could usher into law savings sought by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) - in the aftermath of the tech mogul's acrimonious exit from the government.

Despite the cutbacks' unpopularity in some sections of both parties, the Republican-led Senate passed the measure with 51 votes for and 48 against in a session that went more than two hours past midnight.

The version of the text passed in June by the House of Representatives sought to eliminate US$400 million in funding allocated to health programmes, including the PEPFAR global AIDS relief fund created by then-president George W Bush.

But defunding PEPFAR - which has saved an estimated 26 million lives - was seen as a nonstarter among a handful of moderate Republican senators, and the proposal was dropped.

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham told AFP the Bill was consistent with Trump's promises to cut spending.

"I've been a big fan of the foreign aid accounts ... I'm a big hawkish guy, but you need foreign aid. You need soft power," he said.

"But when you start spending money on a bunch of junk, and liberal programmes disconnected from the purpose of the aid package, it makes it difficult on a guy like me."

The Bill now goes back to the House for final approval, with lawmakers up against the clock. Congress, which had already allocated the money, has to approve the cuts by Friday or the White House must spend the cash as originally intended.

Legislation to claw back money already approved by Congress - known as a "rescissions package" - is extremely rare, and no such measure has passed in decades.