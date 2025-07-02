US Senate approves divisive Trump spending Bill

WASHINGTON: The Republican-led United States Senate approved President Donald Trump's mammoth domestic policy Bill on Tuesday (Jul 1) by the narrowest of margins, despite misgivings over delivering deep welfare cuts and another US$3 trillion in national debt.

Republican leaders had struggled to corral support during a record 24-hour "vote-a-rama" amendment session on the Senate floor, as Democrats offered dozens of challenges to the most divisive aspects of the package.

But Senate Majority Leader John Thune was able to turn around wavering moderates to deliver a 50-50 vote, with Vice President JD Vance breaking the tie.

The sprawling text now heads to the House of Representatives, where it faces unified Democratic opposition and multiple Republicans balking at the budget-busting costs, as well as slashed health care and food aid programmes for poor Americans.

Trump's Bill proposes a US$4.5 trillion extension of his first term tax cuts, contentiously offset with US$1.2 trillion in savings mainly targeting the Medicaid health insurance program, as well as federal food aid.

The health care cuts could see an estimated 12 million low-income and disabled Americans lose coverage.

The package also rolls back billions of dollars in green energy tax credits while providing a US$350 billion infusion for border security and Trump's mass migrant deportation program.

The president made clear that the goal remains to get the Bill through the House in the coming days and sign it into law by Friday's Jul 4 Independence Day holiday.

"It's going to get in, it's going to pass, and we're going to be very happy," Trump told reporters ahead of the vote.