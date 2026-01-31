US Senate races to limit shutdown fallout as Trump-backed deal stalls

"SNAGS ON BOTH SIDES"

He also raised concerns about funding DHS for only two weeks rather than the remainder of the fiscal year, arguing that the short extension would mean further uncertainty.



Republican Majority Leader John Thune told reporters there were procedural "snags on both sides," while Minority Leader Chuck Schumer blamed Republicans for preventing swift passage of the deal.



Even if the Senate approves the compromise on Friday, a brief shutdown is still inevitable.



The House of Representatives is on recess and not due back until Monday, meaning it cannot immediately vote on the legislation.



Speaker Mike Johnson said the House intends to move forward once it receives the package from the Senate, but internal divisions among Republicans could complicate that process.



A prolonged partial shutdown would affect a wide range of federal operations.



Although Congress has already passed six of the 12 annual funding bills, those measures account for only a small minority of discretionary spending. The remaining bills fund more than three-quarters of the government.



Democrats have remained united in opposing the DHS funding bill without reforms following the Minneapolis shootings, which have intensified scrutiny of federal immigration agents' conduct.