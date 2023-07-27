US senator Mitch McConnell freezes mid-sentence, sparks health concerns

WASHINGTON: Top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell sparked health concerns on Wednesday (Jul 27) when he appeared to physically seize up at a press conference in Congress.

McConnell, 81, froze in mid-sentence and stood motionless at a microphone for about 20 seconds before aides and fellow senators walked him away.

But the veteran Kentucky politician returned several minutes later and told reporters "I'm fine" before taking questions on various political issues.