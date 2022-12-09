US Senator Sinema leaves Democratic Party, registers as independent

WASHINGTON: Arizona United States Senator Kyrsten Sinema said on Friday (Dec 9) that she had switched her political party affiliation to independent, leaving the Democratic Party just days after it won a Senate race in Georgia to secure 51 seats in the chamber.

She does not plan to caucus with Republicans, however, ensuring that Democrats will retain their narrow majority in the Senate.

Sinema, who has modelled her political approach on the renegade style of the late Arizona Republican senator John McCain, and has frustrated Democratic colleagues at times with her overtures to Republicans and opposition to Democratic priorities, said that she was "declaring (her) independence from the broken partisan system in Washington".

The first-term senator wrote in the Arizona Republic that she came into office pledging "to be independent and work with anyone to achieve lasting results".

"I committed I would not demonise people I disagreed with, engage in name-calling, or get distracted by political drama. I promised I would never bend to party pressure," she wrote, adding that her approach is "rare in Washington and has upset partisans in both parties" but "has delivered lasting results for Arizona".

Democrats were set to hold a 51-49 edge in the Senate come January after the victory on Tuesday by Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock in Georgia's run-off election. The Senate is now split 50-50, with Vice President Kamala Harris the tie-breaking vote for Democrats.

Two other current senators - Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Angus King of Maine - are registered independents, but they generally caucus with Democrats.