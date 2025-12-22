US senator urges military action if Hamas, Hezbollah remain armed

JERUSALEM: US Senator Lindsey Graham on Sunday (Dec 21) called for renewed military action against Hamas and Lebanon’s Hezbollah if the two groups fail to disarm, accusing the Palestinian Islamist movement of entrenching its control in Gaza despite a fragile ceasefire.

Speaking at a press conference during a visit to Israel, Graham, a close ally of US President Donald Trump, said Israel and its partners should impose a deadline on Hamas to surrender its weapons or face renewed fighting.

“It’s imperative we come up with a plan quickly, put Hamas on a time clock, give them a period of time to achieve the goal of disarmament,” Graham said. “And if you don’t, I would encourage President Trump to unleash Israel to go finish off Hamas.”

HAMAS ‘CONSOLIDATING POWER’

A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas has been in place since October, pausing two years of devastating war in the Gaza Strip, although both sides have repeatedly accused each other of violations.

Graham said the truce risked collapse if Hamas remained armed, arguing the group was using the lull to strengthen its grip on the territory.

“Ninety days after the ceasefire, they are consolidating power in Gaza,” he said, adding that lasting peace in the region would be impossible unless Hamas was removed from Gaza’s future.

Israel has made the dismantling of Hamas’s military capabilities a central demand for any long-term settlement. The second phase of the ceasefire is meant to include an Israeli withdrawal, the establishment of an interim governing authority and the demilitarisation of Gaza.