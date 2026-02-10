US senators visit Greenland to 'rebuild trust' broken by Trump
The visit comes after the US president backed off from a series of threats to take over the Arctic Island and agreed to a "framework" deal.
NUUK: A delegation of United States senators visited Greenland Monday (Feb 9) to "rebuild the trust" shattered by US President Donald Trump's threats to annex the Arctic island, the lawmakers declared.
The American president has caused alarm among European allies with his repeated threats to seize the Danish territory, if necessary by force, citing security threats from Russia and China.
"In just a few sentences and words, trust that has been built since World War II has been eroded and degraded," Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski said at a press conference.
"We need to work to rebuild that trust."
The delegation, composed of Murkowski, a moderate who has repeatedly broken with Trump, independent Angus King, and Democrats Gary Peters and Maggie Hassan, visited a US military base in Pituffik, and met with Greenland's Prime Minister, Jens-Frederik Nielsen.
They are also set to speak with the island's foreign minister, Vivian Motzfeldt.
Last month, Trump backed off repeated threats to seize Greenland, after striking a "framework" deal with NATO chief Mark Rutte to ensure greater US influence.
A US-Denmark-Greenland working group has been established to discuss Washington's security concerns in the Arctic, but details have not been made public.
"We have a president that has broken that trust ... I think in a significant way, and we now have to repair it," said Peters, the Democratic Senator.
"We consider you friends. We want you to consider us your friend."
While Denmark and Greenland have said they share Trump's security concerns, they have insisted that sovereignty and territorial integrity are a "red line" in the discussions.
