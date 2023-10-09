US to send military ships, aircraft closer to Israel

WASHINGTON: The United States will send multiple military ships and aircraft closer to Israel as a show of support, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said, with Washington believing Hamas' latest attack may have been motivated to disrupt a potential normalising of Israel-Saudi Arabia ties.

Hamas fighters rampaged through Israeli towns as the country suffered its bloodiest day in decades on Saturday. Israel battered Palestinians with air strikes in Gaza on Sunday, with hundreds reportedly killed on both sides. The spiralling violence threatens to start a major new war in the Middle East.

At least three Americans were among those killed, CNN reported on Sunday, citing a US memo.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CNN earlier that Washington had taken note of reports of several Americans killed and kidnapped and was looking to verify the details and figures.

"We have reports that several Americans were killed. We're working overtime to verify that," he said.

Austin said that the United States will also provide munitions to Israel, and that its security assistance will begin moving on Sunday. The Pentagon will be adding fighter jets to the region as well, he said.

US President Joe Biden told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday that additional assistance for the Israeli Defense Forces was on its way to Israel and more would follow in the coming days, the White House said after their call. US Vice President Kamala Harris also held a call with Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

Austin said he ordered moving a carrier strike group closer to Israel, which includes the Ford carrier and ships that support it.

"I have directed the movement of the USS Gerald R Ford Carrier Strike Group to the Eastern Mediterranean," he said in his statement.