US to send satellite data to Canada to help detect wildfires
US to send satellite data to Canada to help detect wildfires

FILE PHOTO: A soldier of the 5th Canadian Mechanized Brigade Group (5 CMBG) views a wildfire from a Canadian Forces helicopter surveying the area near Mistissini, Quebec, Canada June 12, 2023. Cpl Marc-Andre Leclerc/Canadian Forces/Handout via REUTERS/ File Photo

17 Jun 2023 09:26AM
The US Department of Defense began sending real-time satellite and sensor data to Canadian authorities on Friday (Jun 16), technology it said would help more quickly identify new fires as that nation endures one of its most destructive early wildfire seasons.

The US has already dispatched more than 600 firefighters to Canada to help battle the flames. President Joe Biden, who has linked wildfires to climate change, said US officials were monitoring air quality and aviation delays.

"Starting today, DOD personnel will analyze and share real-time data derived from US satellites and sensors and convey it via a cooperative agreement between the US National Interagency Fire Center and the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre," US National Security Council spokesperson Adam Hodge said in a statement.

He said the Biden Administration was also deploying additional US Department of the Interior (DOI), USDA Forest Service (USFS), and state wildland firefighting personnel and equipment to Canada.

Canada is suffering through its most destructive start to wildfire season, with about 4.8 million hectares already burned, an area larger than the Netherlands.

Source: Reuters/ac

Canada wildfire

