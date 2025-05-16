US set to lose US$12.5 billion in foreign tourism in 2025: Industry

PARIS: The United States is on track to lose some US$12.5 billion in revenue from foreign tourists this year, a tourism industry group said Thursday (May 15), as the Trump administration has led a crackdown in immigrants.

The study by the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) and Oxford Economics found that the United States was the only country set to see a drop in spending from foreign tourists this year.

The drop to US$181 billion in spending by foreign tourists will put it 22.5 percent from the peak set a decade ago.

The WTTC, made up of leading travel firms, said this "represents a direct blow to the US economy overall, impacting communities, jobs, and businesses from coast to coast".

WTTC president Julia Simpson said that government support was needed to ensure tourism growth.

"While other nations are rolling out the welcome mat, the US government is putting up the 'closed' sign," she said in a statement.

With President Donald Trump leading a crackdown on illegal immigration, making politically charged comments about other nations, and slapping tariffs on foreign goods, there have been numerous efforts by consumers in other countries to boycott US products and calls to skip travel to the United States.