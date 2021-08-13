Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

US ships more than 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Iraq
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

US ships more than 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Iraq

US ships more than 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Iraq

A woman holds a small bottle labelled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken on Oct 30, 2020. (Photo: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic)

13 Aug 2021 02:57AM (Updated: 13 Aug 2021 02:57AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON: The US government will ship just over 500,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Iraq on Thursday (Aug 12), with the shots due to arrive in the Middle Eastern country on Saturday, a White House official said.

President Joe Biden first disclosed the plans last month during a White House meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi in which the two leaders agreed the United States would end its combat mission in Iraq by the end of 2021.

The United States plans to provide Iraq with 503,100 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to Iraq under the global COVAX vaccine-sharing program, the official said.

Last week, the United States marked over 110 million doses donated and shipped around the world.

In addition to the US$2 billion it has donated to COVAX, the US government had said it will purchase 500 million Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines to distribute to the African Union and 92 low and lower middle-income countries.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

 

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 coronavirus

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us