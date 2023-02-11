US shoots down high-altitude, car-sized object over Alaska

WASHINGTON: A US F-22 fighter jet shot down an unidentified object drifting high over Alaska on Friday (Feb 10), the White House said, just six days after the downing of a suspected Chinese spy balloon sparked a fresh diplomatic rift with Beijing.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said it was unclear what the purpose or origin of the new object was, but said that it was taken down because, floating at 40,000 feet (12,190m), it was a threat to civil aviation.

"The president ordered the military to down the object," Kirby said.

Questioned about the incident by reporters at the White House, Biden said the shoot-down "was a success".

Kirby said the object was much smaller than a huge Chinese balloon that crossed the United States last week.

It was "roughly the size of a small car", he said.

"We do not know who owns it, whether state-owned or corporate-owned," he said. "We don't understand the full purpose."

Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Pat Ryder said an F-22 Raptor used an AIM-9X missile to bring down the object - the same aircraft and munition used to target the alleged Chinese spy balloon.