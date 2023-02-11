US shoots down high-altitude, car-sized object over Alaska

WASHINGTON: A US F-22 fighter jet shot down an unidentified object drifting high over Alaska on Friday (Feb 10), the White House said, just six days after the downing of a suspected Chinese spy balloon sparked a fresh diplomatic rift with Beijing.
White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said it was unclear what the purpose or origin of the new object was, but said that it was taken down because, floating at 40,000 feet (12,190m), it was a threat to civil aviation.
"The president ordered the military to down the object," Kirby said.
Questioned about the incident by reporters at the White House, Biden said the shoot-down "was a success".
Kirby said the object was much smaller than a huge Chinese balloon that crossed the United States last week.
It was "roughly the size of a small car", he said.
"We do not know who owns it, whether state-owned or corporate-owned," he said. "We don't understand the full purpose."
Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Pat Ryder said an F-22 Raptor used an AIM-9X missile to bring down the object - the same aircraft and munition used to target the alleged Chinese spy balloon.
"REASONABLE THREAT"
US officials declined to speculate about what the object might be, even after a day of observation, raising questions about what kind of object could be so difficult to identify by experienced US pilots and intelligence officials.
The Pentagon said it was first detected on Thursday using ground radars. F-35 aircraft were then sent to investigate. It was flying at about 40,000 feet ft in a north-easterly direction.
Ryder said American pilots who flew alongside the latest object before it was downed determined that no human was aboard. He added it was incapable of manoeuvring and did not resemble an airplane.
The object was shot down off the coast of north-eastern Alaska over frozen US territorial waters near the Canadian border. Officials said it would be far easier to retrieve pieces of the object from the ice than it was with the Chinese balloon, pieces of which sank in the ocean when it was shot down.
"We do expect to be able to recover the debris," Kirby said.
Asked why Biden's authorisation was necessary, Ryder acknowledged that the US military commander overseeing North American airspace had the authority to shoot down objects that posed a military risk or risk to the American people.
"In this particular case, it was determined that this posed a reasonable threat to air traffic," Ryder said.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it closed some airspace in northern Alaska to support Department of Defense activities.
The incident took place amid a new alarm over what US officials say is an ongoing programme by China to fly surveillance balloons to collect intelligence around the world.
US officials said such balloons have flown over 40 countries, including at least four times previously over United States territory.
The Chinese balloon last week sparked particular concern as it overflew areas where the United States keeps nuclear missiles in underground silos and bases strategic bombers.
Since the shootdown of the Chinese high-altitude balloon, US officials have been scouring the ocean to recover debris and the undercarriage of electronic gadgetry.
The Pentagon's Ryder told reporters "a significant" amount of the balloon had already been recovered or located, suggesting American officials may soon have more information about any Chinese espionage capabilities aboard the vessel.
After Friday's object was shot down, some lawmakers praised Biden.
"Glad to see the president act swiftly on this new intrusion to our airspace," Senator Mark Warner, chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said.
During an often contentious Senate hearing on Thursday, lawmakers criticised the Pentagon for not shooting down the Chinese balloon earlier, underscoring persistent concern in Congress about gaps in the US ability to safeguard its airspace.
Beijing has rejected US allegations that it sent the balloon to spy on the United States, and said it had simply drifted by accident into US airspace.