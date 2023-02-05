US shoots down suspected Chinese spy balloon

WASHINGTON: The United States shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon as it floated off the country's southeastern coast on Saturday (Feb 3), a Reuters witness and US officials said, drawing to a close a dramatic spying saga that drew a spotlight on worsening Sino-US relations.

President Joe Biden approved a military plan to shoot down the suspected Chinese spy balloon, US officials said, as the government ordered a halt to flights around the South Carolina coast due to what it called an undisclosed "national security effort".

"They successfully took it down. And I want to compliment our aviators who did it," Biden told reporters in Maryland.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin called the operation a "deliberate and lawful action" that came in response to "the PRC's unacceptable violation of our sovereignty," he said referring to China's official name, the People's Republic of China.

Earlier on Saturday, Biden said the United States was "going to take care of" the suspected Chinese spy balloon, but did not elaborate. Asked if the balloon was going to be shot down, Biden gave a thumbs up to reporters.

A Reuters photographer said the suspected Chinese spy balloon was shot down over the southeastern US coast. A stream came from a jet, hit the balloon but there was no explosion, the photographer said.

It then began to fall, the photographer said.

Military leaders earlier this week had recommended against shooting down the balloon when it was over Montana due to the risk of falling debris, officials said.