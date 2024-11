US slams Russia's 'irresponsible rhetoric' on nukes

RIO DE JANEIRO: The White House condemned Russia's "irresponsible rhetoric" Tuesday (Nov 19) after Vladimir Putin eased Moscow's rules for nuclear strikes , but said it saw no need to change its own force posture.Putin's move came after Washington allowed Ukraine to fire long-range US-made missiles into Russian territory , with Moscow saying Kyiv had used the weapons for the first time on Tuesday."This is more of the same irresponsible rhetoric from Russia, which we have seen for the past two years," a spokesperson for the US National Security Council told AFP.The spokesperson said that "we were not surprised by Russia’s announcement that it would update its nuclear doctrine" and that Moscow had been "signalling its intent" to do so for several weeks."Observing no changes to Russia’s nuclear posture, we have not seen any reason to adjust our own nuclear posture or doctrine in response to Russia’s statements today."