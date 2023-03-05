Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

US soldiers receive Muay Thai lessons from Thai champion
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

US soldiers receive Muay Thai lessons from Thai champion

US soldiers receive Muay Thai lessons from Thai champion

Thousands of Muay Thai fighters perform the traditional Wai Kru ceremony during a festival in Rajabhakti Park, Thailand on Feb 6, 2023 (Photo: AFP/Lillian Suwanrumpha)

05 Mar 2023 11:53PM (Updated: 05 Mar 2023 11:53PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

THAILAND, Lopburi: American soldiers received Muay Thai lessons from a champion fighter in Thailand during the annual multilateral "Cobra Gold" military drills hosted by the Asian nation.

Soldiers took instruction and punched and kicked alongside Thai champion Sombat Banchamek, or Buakaw (White Lotus) as he is widely known in the country.

"For every U.S. soldier who came to train in Cobra Gold, they also want to exchange and study our culture regarding Muay Thai, which is our national art,” Buakaw said.

The 42nd annual Cobra Gold exercises, a war games event, was attended by 7,394 personnel from 30 countries this year.

"This stuff we need to know how to do and to learn from one of the best in the entire world," said US soldier SPC Adam Castle.

"It’s been really great to learn some skills that we can take back and use in the future," he added.

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

Thailand

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.