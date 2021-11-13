Logo
US space tourist dies in plane crash
"It was unbelievable," said William Shatner (second from left), known to Star Trek fans as Captain James Tiberius Kirk

13 Nov 2021 04:45AM (Updated: 13 Nov 2021 04:45AM)
NEW YORK: US businessman Glen de Vries, who flew into space with "Star Trek" actor William Shatner on last month's Blue Origin flight, has died in a plane crash, police said Friday (Nov 12).

The small aircraft came down in Hampton Township, New Jersey, about 95km west of New York City, shortly before 3:00pm (1900 GMT) on Thursday, a spokesman for New Jersey state police told AFP.

"There are two confirmed fatalities," the spokesman said, naming de Vries, 49, and 54-year-old Thomas Fischer.

"The FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) will be the lead investigating agency," he added, without providing more details.

De Vries, the founder of clinical research platform Medidata Solutions, joined Shatner on Blue Origin's second crewed mission on Oct 13.

Also on board for the 11-minute journey that took them beyond Earth's atmosphere and back again were Blue Origin executive Audrey Powers and Planet Labs co-founder Chris Boshuizen.

"We are devastated to hear of the sudden passing of Glen de Vries," Blue Origin said in a tweet.

"He brought so much life and energy to the entire Blue Origin team and to his fellow crewmates. His passion for aviation, his charitable work, and his dedication to his craft will long be revered and admired."

Source: AFP

