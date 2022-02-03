13 killed in rare north-west Syria raid by US special forces

ATME, Syria: United States special forces hunted down high-ranking jihadists in a rare airborne raid in north-western Syria on Thursday (Feb 3), killing 13 people in an operation that the Pentagon described as "successful".

The operation was thought to be the biggest of its kind by US forces in the jihadist-controlled Idlib region since the 2019 raid that killed Islamic State group leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

The targets of the latest operation around the town of Atme, which residents and other sources said lasted around two hours, were not immediately clear.

Names circulating on social media and among local residents suggested that the US raid was not aimed at Islamic State operatives but at members of rival jihadist group Al-Qaeda.