US State Department's top China policy official to step down

WASHINGTON: The US State Department's top China policy official Rick Waters is set to step down at a time of fraught relations between Washington and Beijing.

Waters, the deputy assistant secretary of state for China and Taiwan who leads the department's recently created China House policy division, will leave his role on June 23 and remain a member of the senior foreign service, according to a State Department spokesperson.

Waters announced his intention to leave his post at a staff meeting earlier on Wednesday (May 24), sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

"We thank him for his two years of skillful service on China and Taiwan issues, to include his standing up the Office of China Coordination and his leadership over the Office of Taiwan Coordination," the spokesperson said in a statement.

Waters did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reuters reported two weeks ago that the State Department delayed human rights-related sanctions, export controls and other sensitive action to try to limit damage to the US-China relationship after an alleged Chinese spy balloon traversed the United States in February.

The report referenced an email Waters sent to staff that relayed instructions to postpone some actions so the department could focus on a "symmetric and calibrated response" to the balloon.