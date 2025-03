US stocks plunge on recession fears, Nasdaq sees worst day since 2022

While markets were previously bolstered by hopes of tax cuts and lighter regulation, Steve Sosnick of Interactive Brokers noted that sentiment has been bogged down by more immediate worries over tariffs Since taking office in January, Trump has imposed sweeping tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico and China - even as he backed off some of the levies on his country's immediate neighbours.A new wave of tariffs threatens to hit this week, with steep levies of 25 per cent on steel and aluminium due to take effect Wednesday."Ongoing confusion about tariffs and concerns that maybe the DOGE cuts are excessive led to a drop in consumer sentiment, and are now leading to fears of a slowdown or higher inflation or both," Sosnick said.He was referring to sweeping cuts to the federal government overseen by Trump's billionaire advisor Elon Musk and his so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).