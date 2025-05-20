US stocks edge higher while dollar dips after Moody's downgrade

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks finished a meandering session higher on Monday (May 19), shrugging off Moody's downgrade of US sovereign debt, which could balloon further.

Yields of US Treasury bonds spiked early in the day in a dynamic that revived talk of the "Sell America" narrative that unsettled markets in early April following President Donald Trump's sweeping tariff announcements.

But US Treasury yields subsequently eased as markets concluded that Moody's analysis contained no surprises.

After the knee-jerk reaction, "the market settles down and focuses on the economic fundamentals", said Subadra Rajappa, Head of US rates strategy at Societe Generale.

The downgrade reflects serious concerns about the US's fiscal picture, but they were well known prior to the Moody's downgrade, Rajappa said.