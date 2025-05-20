US stocks end higher, shrugging off Moody's downgrade

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 0.3 per cent at 42,792.07.



The broad-based S&P 500 edged up 0.1 per cent to 5,963.60, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index added less than 0.1 per cent at 19,215.46.



Monday's session was the first since Moody's late Friday announced the downgrade, citing rising levels of US government debt and interest payment ratios "to levels that are significantly higher than similarly rated sovereigns".

On Monday, the yields on 10- and 30-year US bonds surged above the levels in early April when President Donald Trump's aggressive tariff announcements sent markets spiralling.



But in comparison with that turbulent period, a closely-watched volatility index remained relatively stable. Stocks have rallied since Trump suspended many of his most onerous tariff measures.