US stocks end higher as traders shake off trade tensions

"I think we are seeing a bit of continuation of the positive interpretation of the market from Nvidia's earnings," Angelo Kourkafas from Edward Jones told AFP, referring to the chip titan's recent strong results.



"Artificial intelligence remains a powerful driver for earnings," he continued, adding that the financial markets had become "a little insensitive" to the constant tariff threats from the White House.



"We are moving away from the worst-case scenarios," he said.



While the broader markets finished higher, the steel tariff news hit auto makers hard, with both Ford and General Motors finishing the day down 3.9 per cent.