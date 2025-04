US stocks little changed as market awaits big tech results

Market watchers have upgraded the odds of a US recession amid uncertainty over Trump's aggressive trade policy that has involved several major new tariffs while also pulling back on some levies."We've been waiting for some of the hard data to catch up to some of the soft data," said Art Hogan of B Riley Wealth Management, pointing to weak consumer confidence data.Hogan said even poor economic data might not significantly worry the market if it is offset by positive news on trade negotiations.LBBW's Karl Haeling said markets are especially interested in the jobs report as a reading on April, whereas the GDP report covers the first quarter before Trump's most dramatic tariff announcements.