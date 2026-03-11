US stocks hold steadier as Wall Street waits for the next signal on how long war with Iran may last

NEW YORK: The US stock market held steadier Tuesday (Mar 10) as Wall Street waited for the next signal on when the war with Iran may end.

The S&P 500 dipped 0.2 per cent, a day after its latest wild swings caused by extreme moves in the oil market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 34 points, or 0.1 per cent, and the Nasdaq composite edged higher by less than 0.1 per cent.

Oil prices, meanwhile, remained sharply below their peaks hit on Monday. Such spikes have been rocking financial markets worldwide because of worries that the war could block the global flow of oil and natural gas for a long time.

The price for a barrel of Brent crude, the international standard, settled at US$87.80. That’s down 11.3 per cent from its settlement price the day before, but much of that drop happened on Monday before the US stock market finished trading. That’s why it did not give much of a boost to US stocks Tuesday.

Oil prices plunged Monday afternoon from a high of nearly US$120 per barrel, its most expensive level since 2022, after President Donald Trump told CBS News he thinks “the war is very complete, pretty much.” That raised hopes that the war may end relatively soon, which could allow oil to flow freely again from the Middle East to customers around the world.

But Trump’s comments later Monday, after the US stock market finished trading, were not as clear. And a spokesperson for Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard said that “Iran will determine when the war ends.” Iran launched new attacks Tuesday at Israel and Gulf Arab countries, keeping pressure on the Middle East in a war started by Israel and the United States.

That has Wall Street waiting for the next clue about how long the war may last.