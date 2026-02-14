US stocks flat after benign inflation data

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks moved sideways early Friday (Feb 13) following the prior session's selloff after data showing US consumer inflation cooled a bit in December.



The consumer price index rose 2.4 per cent year-on-year, the Department of Labour said, down from December's 2.7 per cent and slightly below analysts' median forecast.



"There was some real fear" ahead of the CPI data, said Interactive Brokers' Steve Sosnick. "This removes the big potential negative from today's activity."



About 40 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.1 per cent at 22,580.51.



The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.1 per cent to 6,839.17, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index added 0.1 per cent at 49,4789.17.



Major US indices fell more than one per cent Thursday following another round of selling in several leading large technology stocks.



In the early part of 2026 so far, markets have been questioning the growth assumptions surrounding the artificial intelligence investment boom as well as some of the negative effects of the technology on legacy companies.