Stocks fall, oil climbs amid uncertainty over US-Iran talks

Europe's main equity markets also ended the day down, with both London and Paris shedding more than one percent. Asian markets closed higher.



"Investor sentiment remained cautious due to uncertainty around the Iran ceasefire," said market analyst Axel Rudolph at investing and trading platform IG.



Despite the uncertainty, investors aren't anticipating the worst either.



"Oil prices remained below US$100 a barrel which suggests cautious optimism that the Middle East conflict won't intensify," said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.



"However, the longer oil remains in the 90s (dollar per barrel) range ... the higher the chance of an inflationary shock and a wobble to global economic activity," he said.



Data early Tuesday showed better-than-expected US March retail sales even as energy prices began to hit consumers.



Bret Kenwell, US investment analyst at eToro, said the data "echoes what we heard from the big banks last week, with management teams largely pointing to a resilient consumer despite soaring gas prices and a barrage of geopolitically charged headlines."



Investors were also following the confirmation hearings for Kevin Warsh, Trump's choice to lead the Federal Reserve, for indications on the direction of US interest rates in the coming months, as the world's largest economy faces inflation risks and headwinds to growth.



Warsh told an occasionally tense confirmation hearing that he would not be controlled by the president, while also fielding questions about his wealth.



"The president never asked me to predetermine, commit, fix, decide on any interest rate decision in any of our discussions, nor would I ever agree to do so," Warsh said.