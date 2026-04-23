US stocks rally to records, but Brent oil also tops US$100 on worries about the Iran war

NEW YORK: The US stock market rallied to more records Wednesday (Apr 22) after GE Vernova, Boston Scientific and other big companies joined the parade reporting fatter profits for the start of the year than analysts expected.

But caution still hung over Wall Street, and oil prices rose on uncertainty about what will happen in the war with Iran.

The S&P 500 jumped 1 per cent and topped its prior all-time high set on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 340 points, or 0.7 per cent, and the Nasdaq composite set its own record after jumping 1.6 per cent.

GE Vernova flew 13.7 per cent higher after the company, whose products help generate about a quarter of the world’s electricity, reported profit for the first three months of the year that blew past analysts’ expectations.

Like the broader stock market, GE Vernova is benefiting from the rise of artificial-intelligence technology, and its electrification business booked more equipment orders for data centres during the quarter, US$2.4 billion, than it did during all of last year. The company also raised its forecasts for revenue and other financial measures over the full year.

The vast majority of companies in the S&P 500 have so far been delivering results for the start of 2026 that have topped analysts’ expectations, even with the war in Iran driving up oil prices and uncertainty for the global economy. Such strong performances have helped the S&P 500 power higher, and the index recorded its 13th gain in its last 16 days.

Boston Scientific rallied 9 per cent, Boeing climbed 5.5 per cent, and Philip Morris International rose 7 per cent after all likewise delivered results for the latest quarter that were stronger than analysts expected.

Still, another rise in oil prices helped keep enthusiasm in check on Wall Street. The price for a barrel of Brent crude oil, the international standard, climbed 3.5 per cent to US$101.91 on uncertainty about when the war with Iran could let up and allow petroleum to flow freely to customers from the Persian Gulf again.

The war has restricted traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway off Iran’s coast that oil tankers typically use to exit the Persian Gulf. Iran fired on three ships in the strait and seized two of them on Wednesday.