Tech rebound lifts Dow to record, yen hits 40-year low against dollar

Oil prices, which last week fell to pre-war levels, rose modestly on Monday.



While Washington said it had agreed with Iran to halt the attacks and continue talks, the strikes again disrupted shipping through the vital Strait of Hormuz over the weekend.



"The impact on oil prices remains relatively contained," said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote.



Europe's main markets ended the day lower.



Asian stock markets fared better, with Tokyo, Hong Kong and Shanghai all closing higher.



The tech rally this year has sent Seoul, Tokyo and Wall Street's three main indexes to record highs, with SK hynix soaring 300 per cent in the first six months of the year.



On the economic front, investors are looking ahead to the release of US jobs data this week, which could have a bearing on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy plans.



The bank has taken a more hawkish turn amid concerns over surging inflation caused by the Iran war.



That has had an impact on the dollar and its main rivals, including the yen, which fell to 161.96 to the dollar, a level last seen in December 1986.



"Thursday's US payrolls report looms as the week's defining event," said David Scutt, market analyst at Forex.com. "Unless Kevin Warsh or Japanese authorities deliver a genuine surprise beforehand, the labor market report is likely to determine whether markets continue to build on the hawkish Fed repricing seen in recent months, or start to unwind it."



Eyes will also be on the European Central Bank's annual forum held in Portugal this week, which the Federal Reserve's Kevin Warsh is expected to attend.