Stocks drift lower and oil prices ease ahead of planned US-Iran talks

NEW YORK: Stocks drifted mostly lower on Wall Street and oil prices slipped Friday (Apr 10) ahead of planned US-Iran talks following a shaky ceasefire agreement.

The S&P 500 inched 0.1 per cent lower after a day of choppy trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6 per cent and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.4 per cent.

The major indexes each notched a weekly gain for the second week in a row. They have been gaining ground this month amid optimism that the war with Iran could be heading toward a resolution. High-level talks between negotiators from Iran and the US are planned for Saturday in Pakistan.

The benchmark S&P 500 has erased most of its losses from March and is just 2.3 per cent short of its all-time high set in January. The market is still prone to big swings on developments around the war.

Oil prices have been behind many of the stock market’s sharp movements. They've risen sharply as shipping through the vital Strait of Hormuz essentially stalled since the war began.

Brent crude oil, the international standard, has gone from roughly US$70 per barrel before the war in late February to more than US$119 at times. Brent for June delivery fell 0.8 per cent to US$95.20 per barrel Friday.

A barrel of US crude oil for May delivery dropped 1.3 per cent to US$96.57.

The situation leading into the peace talks over the weekend remains uncertain. Iran’s semiofficial Tasnim news agency claimed that talks wouldn’t happen unless Israel stopped its attacks in Lebanon.