US stocks fall on spiking bond yields, higher oil prices

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks retreated Monday (Aug 17) as oil prices advanced on the lack of progress on opening the Strait of Hormuz and a jump in US Treasury yields discouraged equity purchases.



Oil prices added to their recent gains as the United States and Iran showed no signs of reaching a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz after nearly six months of war, even though Monday was in theory the day a US-Iran ceasefire expires.



On Monday, US President Donald Trump threatened to bomb Oman if it got in the way of a US-Iran deal.



"The ongoing diplomatic gridlock between Washington and Tehran over transit through the Strait of Hormuz has kept crude prices elevated," said David Morrison, an analyst at Trade Nation.



While oil prices jumped more than two per cent, the yield on the 30-year US Treasury bond climbed to 5.31 per cent, its highest level since June 2007.



Analysts see spiking Treasury yields as suggesting markets believe inflation will stay high, and recognition that a flood of US bonds reaching the market will keep the US deficit high and demand elevated yields.



"When you get a move like that in oil and interest rates, it just kind of tends to serve as a headwind. This means a little bit less risk-taking than you might have otherwise," said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare.



"There's just not a lot of buying interest in today's session," said O'Hare, adding that the market move can be accentuated by low trading volumes due to summer vacations.

All three major US indices finished lower, with the S&P 500 down 0.5 per cent.