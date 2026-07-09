Oil surges, stocks slide as Trump says Iran ceasefire over

NEW YORK: Oil prices briefly soared back above US$80 per barrel while stock markets slid Wednesday (Jul 8), after US President Donald Trump said Washington's ceasefire with Iran was over following renewed strikes in the Middle East.



The latest bout of fighting was sparked by Iranian attacks on ships in the vital Strait of Hormuz shipping route, through which a fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas transited before the war.



Trump said at a NATO summit in Türkiye the ceasefire was "over," although he left the door open to more talks.



The markets responded, with oil shooting back up again after easing in recent days.



International benchmark Brent North Sea crude jumped 8 per cent to US$80.12 per barrel around 3:20pm GMT (11:20pm, Singapore time), before giving up some of those gains.



Meanwhile, the benchmark US oil contract, the West Texas Intermediate, gained 4.4 per cent to US$73.52 per barrel.



The prospect of a renewed blockade of the Strait of Hormuz led to a sea of red on equity trading screens in markets across the world.



"The looming resumption of war between the US and Iran, or at least a fresh blockade of the latter, has driven a wave of selling in European markets that are heavily exposed to higher energy costs," said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading and investing platform IG.