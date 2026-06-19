US stocks resume upward climb as dollar advances again after Fed outlook

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks bounced Thursday (Jun 18), pivoting back to buying mode after the pullback in the prior session prompted by a Federal Reserve policy outlook that signalled possible rate hikes ahead.



But the dollar continued to push higher in light of the Fed outlook, while oil prices were mixed as markets try to suss out when the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz will boost crude supply.



Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare said Wednesday's equity market losses created an opportunity for bullish investors, calling the selloff "catnip for the buy-the-dip crowd" after hawkish elements of the Fed announcement rattled markets.



Major US indices had fallen about one per cent or more on Wednesday after newly installed Fed Chair Kevin Warsh highlighted the central bank's commitment to price stability as the Fed released an updated outlook that raised the inflation forecast and projected a rate hike in 2026.



US stocks opened higher Thursday and stayed in positive territory the entire day. The broad-based S&P 500 finished up 1.1 per cent.



Markets have greeted the announcement of a peace deal between Washington and Tehran, which sets in motion a 60-day period for talks on wider issues between the two foes, including the Iranian nuclear program.



American forces earlier Thursday lifted their naval blockade of Iranian ports that had prevented ships from sailing to or from the Islamic republic, the US military said, noting that American warships "will remain in the general area".



Three Saudi oil tankers left the Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday, maritime trackers said, while the loaded liquefied natural gas vessel (LNG) Mraikh became the first such French vessel to make the transit since the start of the conflict.