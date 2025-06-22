What to know about the Iranian nuclear sites that were hit by US strikes

US forces have attacked three Iranian nuclear and military sites, further upping the stakes in the Israel-Iran war.

President Donald Trump said the strikes, which he described as “very successful,” had hit the Natanz, Fordow and Isfahan sites, with Fordow being the primary target. The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran confirmed there were attacks early Sunday (Jun 22) at all three nuclear sites.

Israel launched a surprise barrage of attacks on sites in Iran on Jun 13, which Israeli officials said was necessary to head off what they claimed was an imminent threat that Iran would build nuclear bombs.

Iran, which has long insisted its nuclear programme is peaceful, has retaliated with a series of missile and drone strikes in Israel, while Israel has continued to strike sites in Iran.

The US and Iran had been in talks that could have resulted in the US lifting some of its crushing economic sanctions on Iran in exchange for Tehran drastically limiting or ending its enrichment of uranium.

Until Saturday, Washington had helped shoot down Iranian strikes on Israel but had not launched direct attacks on Iran.

Here’s a look at the sites Trump said the US struck and their importance to Iran's nuclear programme.