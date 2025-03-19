US strikes Houthi strongholds in Yemen where leaders are hiding: Sources

ADEN, Yemen: The United States launched airstrikes on multiple targets across Yemen overnight, including Saada province, which Yemeni sources say is a long-time hideout for Houthi leaders, and the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, Houthi media reported on Wednesday (Mar 19).

Houthi-run Al Masirah TV reported more than 10 strikes on various locations, including the Al-Safra district in Saada. The district, which houses weapons storage and training sites, is considered one of the group's most important and heavily fortified military strongholds, according to Yemeni sources.

After weeks of relative calm in Red Sea shipping lanes following a Gaza ceasefire in January, the Iran-aligned Houthis warned on Mar 12 that they would resume attacks on Israeli vessels in response to Israel's closure of Gaza's crossings.

US President Donald Trump threatened to hold Iran accountable for any future Houthi attacks, warning of severe consequences.

Despite US pressure, the Houthis led by Abdul Malik al-Houthi have refused to scale back attacks in the Red Sea. The group has launched multiple attacks on international shipping in what they say is in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza war.

On Tuesday, the Houthis said they would expand their targets in Israel in the coming hours and days unless the "aggression" against Gaza ceased.

The group claimed that it targeted an Israeli air base with a ballistic missile without providing evidence.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea, without providing evidence, said that the group successfully targeted the USS Harry S Truman aircraft carrier and other US warships with missiles and drones, thwarting the US assault.