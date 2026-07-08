US strikes Iran after Hormuz tanker attacks

WASHINGTON: United States forces launched strikes on Iran on Tuesday (Jul 7) after three commercial vessels were attacked in the Strait of Hormuz, the US military said, sharply escalating a confrontation that has already shaken efforts to end the Middle East war.

US Central Command said the "powerful" strikes were in response to Iranian attacks on ships transiting the vital waterway and would "impose heavy costs for targeting and attacking commercial shipping".

Iranian state media reported that six explosions were heard on the island of Qeshm, seven explosions were heard in the city of Sirik, and more were heard in the major port city of Bandar Abbas.

A US official told Reuters the strikes targeted Iran's air defence systems, coastal surveillance systems, surface-to-air missiles, anti-ship cruise missiles and drone launch sites.

The strikes came shortly after Washington revoked a temporary sanctions waiver for Iranian oil, raising pressure on Tehran as it negotiates with the US over a final settlement to the conflict.

The US Treasury Department cancelled a licence announced in June that had allowed Iran to produce, sell and deliver crude oil and related products through Aug 21.

"Iran's actions in the strait were wholly unacceptable to the US and will be met with consequences," a US official told AFP.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the US-Iran memorandum of understanding was "entirely performance-based", warning that Tehran would see benefits only if it showed "good behaviour".

But US negotiators were continuing to work "in good faith towards a final deal", the official said.

Iran's foreign ministry accused the US of repeatedly violating their agreed memorandum of understanding, and warned of retaliation.

"Iran is issuing a serious warning about the consequences of America's breach of the treaty, and will take decisive measures to protect its interests and national security," the ministry said in a statement posted to Telegram by IRIB News.

VESSELS STRUCK CLOSE TO OMAN

British maritime security agency UKMTO said an "unknown projectile" hit a tanker overnight, causing a fire, before two more vessels were struck, at least one by a drone.

All three vessels were struck close to Oman, which had proposed a temporary transit corridor hugging its coastline - an initiative opposed by Iran as it seeks to impose fees on ships using the narrow waterway.

Qatar said one of the vessels was its LNG tanker Al-Rekayyat and blamed Iran, denouncing an "unacceptable" attack on international maritime navigation.

Doha later summoned Iran's deputy ambassador to lodge a complaint, demanding an explanation and urging Tehran to "immediately cease any practices undermining regional security".

"We hold Iran fully legally responsible for this attack and for any resulting damages or repercussions," Qatar's foreign ministry spokesman Majed Al Ansari wrote on X.

Iran voiced "dismay" over Qatar's accusations in a statement carried by state news agency IRNA, calling the claims "unacceptable."