Oil climbs, bonds slide on Middle East hostilities

SINGAPORE: Oil prices rose and bonds were sold on Wednesday (Jul 8) as renewed fighting in the Middle East and US sanctions on Iranian oil threatened the ceasefire, while stocks took a breather as the record-breaking artificial intelligence rally starts to run short on momentum.

Brent crude futures were up 2 per cent to US$75.60 a barrel, which is a long way below war peaks of above US$120 but enough to wobble the bond market by raising inflation risks, particularly since months of conflict have drawn down global inventories.

"Obviously the market doesn't like these attacks ... but it's not full-blown panic mode," said Jason Wong, senior strategist at BNZ in Wellington.

The US strikes are the latest challenge to last month's peace framework and targeted air defences, coastal surveillance and drone launch sites, a US official told Reuters. Iran's military command vowed a "crushing response".

Washington also moved to withdraw a concession allowing Iran to sell oil on the global market, which Iran's foreign ministry said breached the framework deal to end the war.

Ten-year US Treasury yields, which rise when prices fall, climbed about three basis points to a one-month high of 4.565 per cent.

"Just when we thought we could put the geopolitical risk premia to bed ... we were certainly reminded that this peace deal is very much still a process," said David Chao, Asia-Pacific global market strategist at Invesco in Singapore.

"I think where Brent (is) currently, it's still trading at levels that I think are not factoring in some of the continued flare-ups from the Middle East."

Data this week showed stocks of crude in the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve hit their lowest level since 1983, leaving markets more vulnerable to future supply shocks.