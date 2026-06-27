US strikes Iran to respond to attack on cargo ship

WASHINGTON: The US struck Iran on Friday (Jun 26) to respond to a drone attack a day earlier on a cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz, a provocation that US President Donald Trump said violated the ceasefire.

US Central Command said the military struck missile and drone locations and coastal radar sites in Iran.

The strikes came shortly after Trump told reporters, “You’ll find out,” whether the US would response to the drone attack.

“I don’t like the fact that they took a shot yesterday, actually four of them,” Trump said at the White House shortly before the US struck back. When asked why there would be strikes when Trump has insisted talks with Tehran are going well, Trump said of Iran: “They’re a little bit different.”

He then abruptly cut off questions and reporters were ushered out of his office.

The British military said on Thursday that a container ship was hit a projectile off the coast of Oman, coming hours after Iran threatened vessels to stop using the route. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations centre said no injuries were reported.

The development came during a fragile time for the US and Iran as they work to negotiate a permanent end to the war. Iran has increasingly challenged the region and the US over its control of the Strait of Hormuz, even with the current interim deal it reached with the US last week.

The attack on the cargo ship happened while a United Nations maritime agency was beginning an operation to move stranded ships out of the strait this week, using an alternative route, hugging the shores of Oman rather than sailing through the central part of the strait.