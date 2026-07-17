US strikes in Iran hit airport, bridges and railway station

TEHRAN: Deadly US strikes overnight hit an airport, a railway station in the port city of Bandar Abbas and two bridges in southern Iran near the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian state media said Friday (Jul 17).

"Three explosions were heard around the airport and at least one American enemy projectile hit Iranshahr airport," in the southeast, state television IRIB said on Telegram.

"A few minutes ago, the Bandar Abbas Railway Junction Station was targeted by the American enemy. According to this report, two Iranians were injured in the attack," Mehr said on Telegram.

Bandar Abbas is home to Iran's largest port and key navy and Revolutionary Guards facilities - both on the Strait of Hormuz.

An official report spoke of airstrikes on two bridges Hormozgan Province and cited IRNA as saying that two people had died and four were injured.

The US and Iran exchanged intensifying fire on Thursday in a week-long escalation that has largely unravelled last month's truce.

The US military said it launched a sixth night of consecutive strikes on Iran on Thursday "to further degrade Iranian military capabilities".