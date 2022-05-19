Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

US to study whether longer Paxlovid course needed to combat COVID-19 reinfections
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

US to study whether longer Paxlovid course needed to combat COVID-19 reinfections

US to study whether longer Paxlovid course needed to combat COVID-19 reinfections

Pfizer's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pill Paxlovid is packaged in Ascoli, Italy, in this undated image obtained by Reuters on Nov 16, 2021. (Photo: Pfizer/Handout via REUTERS)

19 May 2022 03:35AM (Updated: 19 May 2022 03:35AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The US National Institutes of Health is in talks with Pfizer about studying whether a longer course of the drugmaker's COVID-19 antiviral treatment Paxlovid is needed to prevent reinfections, top US infectious diseases expert Dr Anthony Fauci said on Wednesday (May 18).

"We're going to be planning what studies we're going to be doing relatively soon, within the next few days" in order to determine whether or not a longer course is needed, Fauci said during a White House COVID-19 briefing.

Rising COVID-19 cases in the United States are driving up use of therapeutics, with more than 660,000 courses of Paxlovid pills administered in the country so far.

Some patients have reported that COVID symptoms recurred after completing the five-day course of treatment and experiencing improvement, but exactly how many have experienced such a rebound is unclear.

In Pfizer's clinical trial, around 2 per cent of recipients who received the two-drug treatment saw an increase in viral load after completing the standard course, compared with around 1.5 per cent of placebo recipients.

White House COVID-19 response coordinator Dr Ashish Jha said that data was compiled when Delta was the dominant variant of the coronavirus, and it is unclear whether reinfections are more common with Omicron now predominant.

Jha said that reinfections do not seem to hamper Paxlovid's ability to reduce hospitalisations and deaths from COVID-19.

Pfizer has suggested that a second five-day course of Paxlovid could treat reinfections. The US Food and Drug Administration said there is currently no evidence to support taking a second five-day course or a 10-day course of the pills.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

COVID-19

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us