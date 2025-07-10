US subpoenas Harvard for records of foreign student protesters

RETALIATORY

Harvard said in a statement that "while the government's subpoenas are unwarranted, the University will continue to cooperate with lawful requests and obligations," adding that the measure was "retaliatory."



Also on Wednesday, Washington told the body responsible for accrediting Harvard as a university that its accreditation should be revoked after finding last week that it violated federal civil rights laws by failing to protect Jewish students.



Harvard was among a host of US universities swept by the wave of student protests against the war in Gaza.



Trump has made the question of student protests, particularly by foreign scholars, a flashpoint political issue.



A proclamation issued by the White House last month sought to bar most new international students at Harvard from entering the country, and said existing foreign enrollees risked having their visas terminated.