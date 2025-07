US subpoenas Harvard for records of foreign student protesters

NEW YORK: The US government said Wednesday (Jul 9) it subpoenaed Harvard University for records linked to students allegedly involved in a wave of pro-Palestinian student protests that the Trump administration labelled antisemitic.Since being sworn in again in January, President Donald Trump has targeted top US universities over claims they are politically biased towards anti-Jewish hate and "woke" politics.Trump has waged a political and economic campaign against Harvard , stripping it of funds and demanding extensive records linked to foreign students , whom it has repeatedly attempted to block the prestigious university from enrolling and hosting.The administration has characterised widespread campus protests and sit-ins in the United States calling for an end to Israel's war in Gaza as being "antisemitic," and moved to expel foreign students and professors who took part in them."After many previous requests to hand over relevant information concerning foreign students, DHS will now send subpoenas forcing Harvard to comply," the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a statement.Assistant DHS Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement that "Harvard, like other universities, has allowed foreign students to abuse their visa privileges and advocate for violence and terrorism on campus."The subpoena demands that Harvard turn over "relevant records, communications, and other documents relevant to the enforcement of immigration laws since Jan 1, 2020," according to the statement.