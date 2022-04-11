US will supply Ukraine with 'the weapons it needs' against Russia

WASHINGTON: The United States is committed to providing Ukraine with “the weapons it needs” to defend itself against Russia, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday (Apr 10) as Ukraine seeks more military aid from the West.

Sullivan said the Biden administration will send more weapons to Ukraine to prevent Russia from seizing more territory and targeting civilians, attacks that Washington has labeled war crimes.

“We’re going to get Ukraine the weapons it needs to beat back the Russians to stop them from taking more cities and towns where they commit these crimes,” Sullivan said on ABC News’ This Week.

Moscow has rejected accusations of war crimes by Ukraine and Western countries.

Speaking later on NBC News’ Meet the Press, Sullivan said the United States was “working around the clock to deliver our own weapons . . . and organising and coordinating the delivery of weapons from many other countries.”

“Weapons are arriving every day,” Sullivan said, “including today.”